Rejuvenated Casey wins in Dubai for 15th European Tour title

Just having some people beside the fairways at Emirates Golf Club made him feel more alive.

“From 2020 to now, here, I'm rejuvenated,” Casey said. “I feel totally different.”

Casey began the day with a one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre, and built a five-stroke cushion with seven holes to play after his Scottish playing partner made four straight bogeys from No. 7.

Walking down the 18th with a three-stroke lead, Casey could enjoy one of his favorite shots in golf — the approach to the par-5 18th with the backdrop of the Dubai skyline — and he two-putted for birdie to finish the tournament on 17-under-par 271.

It's a win that boosts Casey's chances of making Europe's Ryder Cup team for a second straight time, after Paris in 2018, and European captain Padraig Harrington was standing at the back of the 18th to congratulate him.

“There’s a long way to go. I’d love to be part of his team, in any capacity,” Casey said. “I’d obviously love to be on the golf course, first, because I think that’s where I’m most useful and if I’m not on the golf course, I’d still love to be part of his (backroom) team.”

South Africa’s Brandon Stone shot even-par 72 to climb into second place. MacIntyre placed third after a 74.

