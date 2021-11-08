Relative of MH17 victims describes grief, criticizes Russia

Their statements have given the court a glimpse of the emotional anguish of relatives since a Buk missile blew the jet out of the sky above conflict-torn eastern Ukraine. All 298 passengers and crew were killed.

While traces of Ploeg's sister-in-law and nephew were found at the crash site and sent back to the Netherlands for formal identification, no part of his brother was ever recovered.

“I find it difficult to accept that my brother’s mortal remains have disappeared or are somewhere far away and that I will never be able to say farewell to what remains of my brother," Ploeg told the court.

Prosecutors say the plane was shattered in mid-air when it was hit by a Buk missile system trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base.

“I invite your court to talk explicitly about this in your verdict so that we can know — so the whole world can know — what caused our relatives' pointless deaths and what role the Russian Federation played in downing MH17,” Ploeg said.

He told judges he sums up Russia's stance in the years since the plane was shot down in a single word: “Despicable.”

"Years of disinformation, alternative theories, denials, distortions, and refusal to face responsibility, noncooperation in the investigation and the criminal trial. That is the Russian Federation," he said.