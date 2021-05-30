Religious leaders, artists honor George Floyd in concert

Among the guests were Democratic politicians U.S. Rep. Al Green, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and musical guests Trae Tha Truth, Grammy-nominated artists Gene Moore Jr. and Major and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tamela Mann.

The concert being held by the George Floyd Foundation is among events being held across the nation to mark the anniversary. The foundation was launched by Floyd's siblings in his honor to help combat racial inequities in Black and brown communities.

“On behalf of our family, we thank you for lending your voices tonight, but also for the past year which has been a landmark movement in our nation and the world,” George Floyd Foundation President and Floyd’s first cousin Shareeduh McGee said, thanking every celebrity, athlete, politician, artist, pastor educator, media personalities, corporations and more. “Tonight, we say thank you.”

Audience members clap during a commemorative concert hosted by the George Floyd Foundation at The Fountain of Praise church on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Houston. Musicians, elected officials and community members joined the family of George Floyd to reflect on his life and the year of fighting for social justice since his murder. (Annie Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Annie Mulligan Credit: Annie Mulligan

Leela James raises her fist after performing during a commemorative concert hosted by the George Floyd Foundation at The Fountain of Praise church on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Houston. (Annie Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Annie Mulligan Credit: Annie Mulligan

Houston rapper Trae the Truth performs during a commemorative concert hosted by the George Floyd Foundation at The Fountain of Praise church on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Houston. (Annie Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Annie Mulligan Credit: Annie Mulligan