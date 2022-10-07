Remains of 7 Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified

The Clallam County Coroner's Office said remains that washed ashore about two weeks after the Sept. 4 crash were identified as those of Patricia Hicks of Spokane Valley, KING-TV reported. Hicks, a retired teacher, was among those aboard when the floatplane crashed near Whidbey Island.

Deputies were called Sept. 16 to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, where Hicks' remains were found at Dungeness Spit. Officials said no other remains were found there despite a search.