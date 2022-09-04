Remember the crisis? United beats Arsenal for 4th win in row

Antony, United’s latest big signing from Ajax for $95 million, marked his first match in English soccer with a goal from a curling, first-time finish in the 35th minute, crowning a performance that featured a slew of jinks, feints and exaggerated stepovers that thrilled home fans. He came off in the 58th to a standing ovation to be replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo, who again had to settle for a starting spot on the bench.

Since that humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford that sparked a crisis and some doubts around the wisdom of hiring Erik ten Hag as manager, United has beaten Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and now Arsenal, the league leader.

After six games, United is only three points behind Arsenal and two behind Manchester City, the title favorite.

How quickly things have turned around.

PRESSURE ON RODGERS

There’s a strong chance Brendan Rodgers won’t be Leicester manager by the time the team plays its next game.

Leicester was embarrassed in a 5-2 loss at Brighton, leaving Rodgers' team in last place on just one point from six games. It wasn't just the defeat but the manner of the performance that will worry Rodgers, and more importantly Leicester's owners.

The defending was extremely soft as goals by Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister -- via a penalty and a direct free kick -- along with an own-goal by Luke Thomas saw Brighton cruise to a victory that could have been even heavier.

That’s 16 goals conceded by Leicester already and it seems neglectful for the club to have only signed one outfield player and a third-choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer market given the state of the squad.

Rodgers even called out Leicester’s owners in midweek, saying he had “not had the help in the (transfer) market this team needed.”

Scott Parker made a similar remark after Bournemouth’s recently 9-0 loss at Liverpool and was fired a few days later. Rodgers could yet be heading the same way after 3 1/2 years in charge.

