Remembering Armistice Day: Starmer joins Macron in Paris to celebrate Franco-British alliance

Many European leaders have marked the end 106 years ago of World War I with warnings that liberty should be cherished and defended as armed conflict has returned to the continent
By RAF CASERT – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — With armed conflict again on their continent, many European leaders marked the end 106 years ago of World War I with warnings that liberty, so often taken as self-evident, should be cherished and defended.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, leaders both of nations with nuclear arsenals, were in Paris under the iconic Arc de Triomphe, where dozens of wreaths were touched by a milky light and the eternal flame flickered to honor sacrifices of unknown French soldiers who perished in the first global conflict. That war killed almost 10 million soldiers.

“I am honored to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today,” Starmer said.

His Defense Secretary John Healey told Sky News the ceremonies amounted to a reminder that “we can never take the freedoms we enjoy in Europe for granted”.

World War I pitted the armies of France, the globe-spanning British empire, Russia and the United States against a German-led coalition that included the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires. Leaders from as far away as Australia, Canada and South Africa all joined in the remembrance.

Sometimes tens of thousands on a single day in northern France or in Flanders’ Fields just across the border in Belgium along a front line that barely moved in four years. Such carnage was remembered under Ypres’ Menin Gate in western Belgium, where some 55,000 names of soldiers whose remains were never found are engraved.

Yet the horrors of the loss of life stood in sharp contrast to the gratitude of liberty regained for which the soldiers paid the ultimate price.

“This was the dilemma facing the man whose names line these walls. Back in 1914, should they fight to maintain values and a way of life in which there was a place for everyone? Or should they accept a false peace dominated by dictatorship,” asked Benoit Mottrie, chairman of the Last Post Association, which makes sure a bugler plays a tribute to the fallen every day under the gate — to this day.

“We all still benefit from their terrible sacrifice, which is why we remember them with such gratitude,” said Mottrie.

Only hours earlier, reality had already intruded on remembrance.

Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile smashed into cities in southern and eastern Ukraine, killing at least six civilians and injuring about 30 others, in a war which is already deep in its third year and where Russia has more than once threatened the use of nuclear arms.

“We witness ongoing conflicts around the globe, with some leaders even hinting at the use of weapons of mass destruction,” said Mottrie. “Many believe that we are closer to a Third World War than at any time during the past 75 years.”

In Paris, the same points of remembrance were made in a solemn ceremony — it was the first time a British leader attended the Paris remembrance since Winston Churchill was hosted by Gen. Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

Starmer also announced that the British government has earmarked more than 10 million pounds for next year’s 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe and the subsequent defeat of Japan ending World War II.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer lay a wreath during ceremonies marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, a celebration of their countries' friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Paris, (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer stand at attention at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer sign the Golden Book of the Unknown Soldier during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, in Paris, France, Monday, Nov.11 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center, meet veterans during ceremonies marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, a celebration of their countries' friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Paris, (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, in Paris, France, Monday, Nov.11 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center, walk past the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during ceremonies marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, a celebration of their countries' friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Paris, (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend ceremony in front of the statue of Winston Churchill near the Champs Elysees avenue, during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, in Paris, France, Monday, Nov.11 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a ceremony in front of the statue of Winston Churchill near the Champs Elysees avenue, during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, in Paris, France, Monday, Nov.11 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center left, attend ceremonies marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, a celebration of their countries' friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer look on upon their arrival on the Arc de Triomphe to attend commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, attend ceremonies marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, a celebration of their countries' friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Paris, (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer look on upon their arrival on the Place de l'Etoile to attend commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the statue of Georges Clemenceau near the Champs Elysees avenue, during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, in Paris, France, Monday, Nov.11 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, gestures with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at the Elysee Palace in Paris, before ceremonies marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, a celebration of their countries' friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The motorcade carrying French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer drive up the Champs Elysees avenue Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Paris, during ceremonies marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, a celebration of their countries' friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at the Elysee Palace in Paris, before ceremonies marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, a celebration of their countries' friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, left,Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, second left, France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier and France's President Emmanuel Macron review Republican Guards by the Arc de Triomphe during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, speaks during the Remembrance service at National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, England, to mark Armistice Day, Monday Nov. 11, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revive the flame on the Unknown Soldiers's Tomb under the Arc de Triomphe during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, lays a wreath during the Remembrance service at National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, England, to mark Armistice Day, Monday Nov. 11, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Chelsea Pensioners during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attends a the Remembrance service at National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, England, to mark Armistice Day, Monday Nov. 11, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, French Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard, center, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer stand at attention as Republican Guards parade by the Arc de Triomphe during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

