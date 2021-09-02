Remnants of Hurricane Ida hit US Open, creating some chaos

Usually, anyway.

The problem Wednesday: Armstrong, a 14,000-seat stadium that was updated ahead of the 2018 U.S. Open, was equipped with a naturally ventilated roof — and the space purposely left between the concourse and the top allowed the rain to get blown onto the court by strong wind.

So folks popped open umbrellas while sitting under the roof, and Anderson and Schwartzman were halted at 5-all in the first set while workers dried the court. Play resumed, then was stopped again early in the second set. The tournament then gave up on the idea of finishing at Armstrong and decided to move things to Ashe — once the in-progress match there between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Adrian Mannarino ended.

Wednesday’s last scheduled match in Armstrong, between Angelique Kerber and Anhelina Kalinina, was postponed until Thursday.

Schwartzman had no interest in that sort of scenario.

“I was ready to play and I wanted to finish today, not finish tomorrow. You never know what can happen,” said Schwartzman, a 5-foot-7 Argentine who reached the semifinals at last year's French Open and twice has been a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open. “I was trying to push ... to play tonight.”

Then, since things were running so simply and smoothly as it is, Mannarino grabbed the third set in a tiebreaker that ended just past 11 p.m. to prolong that match and, in turn, delay the continuation of Anderson vs. Schwartzman.

On top of that, Tsitsipas headed off court for a toilet break, as is his wont. Eight minutes elapsed before the fourth set could start, and Mannarino got a bunch of tennis balls so he could hit some practice serves to keep his shoulder loose. Tsitsipas returned to boos from spectators.

At least things were expedited from there. Tsitsipas rolled through a 6-0 fourth set in a mere half-hour, and Anderson and Schwartzman wasted little time getting out on Ashe.

The rain made quite a racket as it pounded against the outside of Ashe's roof.

“Just a lot of noise coming from up there,” Tsitsipas said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Rain falls outside Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption A fan watches from under an umbrella as rain blows into Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match between Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, and Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, celebrates after beating Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, bottom, returns a shot against Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Fans cover themselves from rain in Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match between Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, and Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II