Renewable energy chief: climate goals need 'radical action'

Abu Dhabi-based IRENA suggested that investments of $700 billion should be diverted away from the fossil fuel sector annually to avoid creating wells, pipelines and power plants that can’t be used anymore.

This was echoed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called for an end to private sector financing for coal power, which surged to record highs last year.

“Lenders need to recognize that coal and fossil fuels are futile investments that will lead to billions of dollars in stranded assets,” he said.

With some countries ramping up domestic fossil fuel production amid energy price hikes and fears of supply shortages because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Guterres urged governments not to delay the shift away from fossil fuels.

“The current crisis shows that we must accelerate, not slow, the renewable energy transition,” he said. “This is the only true path to energy security.”

