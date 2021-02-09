Rep. Jamie Raskin links impeachment with personal tragedy

Raskin's 25-year-old son, Tommy, a law student at Harvard, his father's alma mater, killed himself on New Year’s Eve after years of struggles with depression, and was buried the following Tuesday. Raskin's grown daughter, Tabitha, and his son-in-law, Hank, accompanied him to the Capitol the next day — Jan. 6 — when rioters unleashed their rampage.

Raskin recalled how the pair wondered if going with him would be safe given Trump had exhorted his supporters to come to Washington for a rally championing the then-president's baseless claims that he lost November's presidential election because of fraud. Of course they'd be safe, Raskin remembered responding, because "this is the Capitol."

Trump's claims of fraud were repeatedly dismissed, including by Republican judges who have ruled the lawsuits lacked evidence. But on Jan. 6, Trump exhorted his followers to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

The mob eventually breached the building, and Raskin described lawmakers on the House floor being instructed to put on gas masks. “And then there was a sound I will never forget, the sound of pounding on the door like a battering ram. The most haunting sound I ever heard, and I will never forget it," he said.

Raskin said his daughter and son-in-law were locked in a nearby office, hiding under a desk “placing what they thought were their final texts and whispered phone calls.”

“They thought they were going to die,” he said.

When it was over and the family reunited, Raskin said he promised his daughter that “it would not be like this again the next time she went to the Capitol” only to have her say she had no interest in coming back. The congressman said that exchange, as well as “watching someone use an American flagpole, with the flag still on it, to spear and pummel" a Capitol Police officer "ruthlessly,” were his worst memories of the insurrection.

“This cannot be the future of America,” Raskin said through more tears. “We cannot have presidents inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government and our institutions because they refused to accept the will of the people under the Constitution of the United States.”