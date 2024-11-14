Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas says he was detained in airport over being 'disoriented'

“Two weekends ago, I made a mistake—one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport. This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien—which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight—with some alcohol," McCaul said in a statement.

"Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the officers who intercepted me that evening. This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be. As a human, I am not perfect. But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person.”

McCaul was reelected this month to an 11th term in his district that runs from Austin to the Houston suburbs.

A message left with Dulles International Airport was not immediately returned later Wednesday.