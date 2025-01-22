Rep. Nancy Mace says she is considering a run for South Carolina governor

Mace introduced a resolution banning transgender women from using women’s bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol or House office buildings, targeting a key issue among social conservatives that could also boost her profile statewide. Mace acknowledges she needs to spend more time with South Carolina voters in more conservative areas like the Upstate region.

She currently represents the state’s only swing district, which includes the Charleston area. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris beat Trump in Charleston County in November, even as the president won the state by 18 points.

Candidates cannot file to formally enter the race for another year. But the South Carolina governorship is a plum position in Republican politics, and one from which the winner could potentially launch a national campaign. Attorney General Alan Wilson and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette are among those also mulling bids of their own.

Here are excerpts from that conversation:

Do you plan to run for governor of South Carolina?

MACE: “We are seriously considering a statewide run for governor in 2026.”

“I've been in the state Legislature before, I have great relationships in Washington now, and I've acquired the leadership necessary to be bold, to make sure that we are moving forward with conservative policies. I have made a difference in the work that I have done up here, and know that I could do even more at the state level.”

What do you think the GOP primary will look like?

MACE: “There are two other people that are taking a serious look at it, to include the lieutenant governor and the attorney general. And then there are others on the periphery, on the outside, looking to see what moves individuals are making. And some are looking at Senate (with Sen. Lindsey Graham up for reelection next year). Some are looking at my race — if I do end up running for governor, you know, my race will open up. There’ll be an open primary there as well."

"But this is a time and a moment in history where we need strong leadership. And everyone I’ve heard of, every name I’ve heard, they’re all nice people, but they don’t have that ability to kick ass and take names and make some of the tough decisions that are going to be needed to move our state forward.”

Do you think Trump will support you?

She pointed toward her defense of Trump in an interview that resulted in ABC News agreeing to pay $15 million toward Trump's presidential library to settle a defamation lawsuit. She also noted that she called Trump earlier this month as part of an effort to persuade GOP holdouts to support House Speaker Mike Johnson.

MACE: “Trump is going to need people in governor seats in ’26. It’s not going to be an easy election cycle for us. In ’26, we need people who can win, win big, and implement his agenda, and I will do that. I’ve been doing it. I have a great relationship with him, and I will be asking him for his support statewide in South Carolina.”

What's your timeline for making a decision?

Mace’s district, which spans South Carolina’s southeastern coast in what's known as the Lowcountry, is the only one in the state to have switched party control for decades. The 1st District was held by a Democrat for a single term until Mace won it back for Republicans in 2020.

MACE: “As I explore running for governor, I will go to every county. And of course, being in the Lowcountry, I need to spend some time in the Upstate. I need to spend time in the Midlands. I need to spend time in Horry County and in Myrtle Beach.”

"I will be moving around everywhere as I explore this, everywhere across the state. Anyone who will have me to talk about the agenda for South Carolina, I will meet them."

“I believe I’ll have a better idea of where we’re going to be by the end of February, March, time-wise.”

