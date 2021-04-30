Report: Boris Johnson's phone number was online for 15 years

“Part of what makes the prime minister special is that he is an incredibly approachable individual," Sunak said.

But former National Security Adviser Peter Ricketts said that if the number was widely available, it could be used for eavesdropping by hostile nations “and possibly other non-state actors as well, like sophisticated criminal gangs.”

Johnson is already facing questions about his text and WhatsApp message exchanges with business leaders and lobbyists.

He has denied doing anything wrong when he exchanged text messages with industrialist James Dyson last yaer and promised he would “fix” the tax rules for Dyson if he agreed to make ventilators for the National Health Service.