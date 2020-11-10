Report: Children lose basic skills under virus restrictions

The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills., known as Ofsted, published five reports based on findings from more than 900 visits to education and social care providers across England since September. Some of the children most affected by the disruption of the pandemic were those in their earliest years of education with working parents, who “experienced the double whammy of less time with parents and less time with other children,” chief inspector Amanda Spielman said.

She said teachers reported some toilet-trained students needing to use diapers again and “others who had forgotten some basic skills they had mastered, such as eating with a knife and fork – not to mention the loss of early progress in words and numbers.”