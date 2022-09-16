Report: Chinese delegation barred from queen's coffin

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had not seen the report, but said that as host of the queen's funeral, the U.K. should “follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests.”

A Chinese delegation is expected to attend the queen's funeral on Monday, which is in Westminster Abbey rather than in Parliament. Organizers of the funeral have not published a guest list and it is unclear who from China might attend.

The sanctioned British legislators wrote this week to officials expressing concerns that the Chinese government has been invited to the queen's state funeral on Monday.

Conservative lawmaker Tim Loughton told the BBC that the invitation to China should be rescinded, citing the country’s human rights abuses and treatment of Uyghurs.

After a day out of the public eye Thursday, King Charles III was traveling to Wales on Friday on the final leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom in the aftermath of the death of his mother last week after 70 years on the throne.

Charles, who for decades before his accession to the throne was the Prince of Wales, visits Llandaff in Cardiff for a service of prayer and reflection in honor of his late mother and will receive condolences from the Welsh parliament, the Senedd.

Charles returns to London later Friday and will briefly stand vigil at his mother’s coffin in the evening with his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Queen at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined Shape Caption People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Combined Shape Caption People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined Shape Caption People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Combined Shape Caption People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek