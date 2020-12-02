Report: Climate change damaging more World Heritage sites

The islands of protected areas in the Gulf of California in Mexico have also entered the “critical” category in the listing. Spain's Garajonay National Park, Olympic National Park in the United States, and Mexico's Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve are among those under “very high” threat, the new report said.

It said while 63% of the heritage sites are classified as “good” or “good with some concerns,” 30% are of “significant concern” and 7% are in “critical” shape.

In a difference from the previous two IUCN reports, climate change has eclipsed “invasive alien species” — such as when foreign rodents, fish or plants are transplanted, accidentally or not, to new environments — as the most potent threat against such sites.

Human activities like tourism, hunting and fishing, and livestock grazing have also had an impact.

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2019 file aerial photo shows Arizona's Grand Canyon.

FILE - This Dec. 11, 2016 file photo shows the Virunga National Park, taken from the rim of the crater of the Nyiragongo volcano and looking over the crater of another, extinct volcano, taken in North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo.