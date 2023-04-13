Report criticizes Dutch authorities over risky emissions

“Due to a lack of knowledge, capacity and sense of urgency, the government often acts reactively. This means that harmful emissions can continue for a long time,” the board said.

Tata said in a reaction on its website that the investigation's conclusions “speak for themselves.”

“We embrace the conclusion that there needs to be a better picture of the effect of industry emissions on the environment and that even more efforts need to be made to reduce these effects,” the company said.

In a reaction, Chemours said it continued “to invest in measures that significantly further reduce our emissions. In doing so, we work as closely as possible with the government in setting and achieving ambitious environmental goals. We also actively seek dialogue with the people around us.”