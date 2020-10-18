Report: Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5B

The Aug. 10 storm hit Iowa hard but also caused damage in Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it's currently the second-costliest U.S. disaster so far in 2020, although cost estimates for widespread wildfires along the West Coast aren't yet available.

The storm, known as a derecho, generated winds of up to 140 mph (225 kph) that flattened millions of acres of crops. The derecho also knocked out power to half a million Iowa residents and damaged homes, trees and power lines. Four people died as the storm moved across the Midwest.