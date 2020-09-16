Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected

China is expected to be the only country in the group of 20 most powerful economies to grow this year - by 1.8%, instead of a drop of 2.6% previously projected.

The OECD cut its forecasts for India, Mexico and South Africa.

The Paris-based organization, which advises developed countries on economic policy, urged governments not to raise taxes or cut spending next year “to preserve confidence and limit uncertainty." Fiscal and monetary support for the economy need to be maintained, it said.

“The aim must be to avoid premature budgetary tightening at a time when economies are still fragile,” it said.