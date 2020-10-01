Report finds New York writers, stages remain extremely white

The annual study, "The Visibility Report: Racial Representation on NYC Stages," from the Asian American Performers Action Coalition in partnership with the American Theatre Wing , analyzed the 18 largest nonprofit theaters as well as Broadway companies in New York City during the 2017-18 season.

Over 61% of all roles on New York City stages went to white actors, a rate double the population of white people in New York City (32.1% of residents). According to the study, 23.2% of roles went to Black actors, 6.9% to Asian American actors and 6.1% to Latino actors. That represents a slight improvement from the previous season, which had 67% white actors, 18.6% Black actors, 7.3% Asian actors and 5% Latino actors.