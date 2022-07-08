Report finds 'unnecessary' force by agents at Rio Grande

Federal investigators said no migrant was struck with a whip, forced to return to Mexico or denied entry into the U.S. during the 15 minutes that they were forcibly blocked and moved by mounted agents. One agent yelled inappropriate comments about a migrant’s national origin including, “You use your women” while also narrowly missing a child walking nearby while pursuing a migrant.

The use of force drove migrants back into the Rio Grande, despite their having been well within U.S. territory and not presenting threats in any way, according to the senior CBP officials.

Investigators said they did not speak to Haitian migrants while preparing the investigation but used statements and court documents that some provided as part of lawsuits they filed against U.S. authorities.

The report said the incident began after authorities from a state agency also working in the area, the Texas Department of Public Safety, requested help from federal authorities. That conclusion follows Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week authorizing state forces to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S.-Mexico border — raising questions about his state's enforcement powers as top GOP leaders have slammed the Biden administration for failing to curb the rising number of crossings.

Agents acted with the permission of their supervisor who was unable to get guidance from higher up the Border Patrol chain of command, the report said. Communication occurred on a radio channel that wasn't recorded, further complicating investigation into the incident.