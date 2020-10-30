Report: Fugitive tech boss was Austrian spy agency informant

German federal police issued a wanted poster for Marsalek in August. Interpol issued a so-called red notice for him on allegations of "violations of the German duty on securities act and the securities trading act, criminal breach of trust (and) especially serious case of fraud."

As chief operating officer, Marsalek was in charge of all operational business activities, including sales, and is suspected of having inflated the balance sheet total and sales volume of the company, police said.

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun has been arrested, along with the company's former chief financial officer and former head of accounting.

Police allege that Braun and Marsalek incorporated “fictitious proceeds from payment transactions relating to deals with so-called third-party acquirers in order to present the company financially stronger and more attractive to investors and customers."