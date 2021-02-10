Report highlights cyber risks to US election systems

The nation’s decentralized system of election administration means voting technology varies from state to state and even county to county, providing multiple ways for malicious actors to gain access. The systems generally rely on components from third-party suppliers or use commercial, off-the-shelf hardware. Most also use proprietary software that may not be subjected to rigorous security testing.

"It's a complex mix of parts and suppliers, which creates very real supply chain risks," said Eddie Perez, global director of technology development at the OSET Institute, a nonprofit election technology research corporation.

The use of foreign suppliers for voting technology and related supply chain security has long been a concern. During a congressional hearing last year, executives with the three major voting machine vendors faced repeated questioning from lawmakers about the sources of the parts used to manufacture their voting machines, what steps they have taken to secure their products from tampering and what, if anything, can be done to use American-made parts.

The executives said the machines they manufacture include, to some extent, components from China but said using foreign suppliers isn’t unique to the voting equipment industry.

SolarWinds, a Texas company, was breached by suspected Russian hackers to deliver malware and gain access to networks of businesses and governments, including the U.S. departments of Commerce, Treasury and Justice as part of a large-scale cyberespionage campaign.

Brandon Wales, the acting director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said recently there was “no evidence that any election systems were compromised” as part of the hack.

Election officials have spent years working to boost their cybersecurity defenses after it became clear in late 2017 that Russian hackers had scanned state and local voter registration systems in the run-up to the 2016 election — and penetrated a few. Tens of millions of dollars have been spent to educate and train state and local election officials, add security defenses such as firewalls, and conduct security reviews and testing.

Also Wednesday, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission approved the first update in 15 years to a series of voluntary guidelines used by most states to certify voting machines. The guidelines include several security improvements, including a recommendation for states to adopt a strategy to reduce supply chain risks.

___

Associated Press Writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.

A man votes on the only machine working shortly after polls opened in Georgia's Senate runoff elections at a senior center, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Election systems in the U.S. are vulnerable to cyber intrusions similar to the one that hit federal agencies and numerous businesses last year and remain a potential target for foreign hacking, according to a report released Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, file) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp