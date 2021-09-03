dayton-daily-news logo
Report: Japan's PM Suga won't run in next vote to lead party

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Broadcaster NHK says Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Japanese public broadcaster NHK says Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won’t run in the upcoming governing party leadership election, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader at the end of this month

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won’t run for governing party leadership election, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader at the end of this month, public broadcaster NHK said.

Suga told executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday that he will not run for leadership race set for Sept. 29, NHK said.

This means Japan is likely to have a new leader who is elected as head of LDP, due to the party's majority in the parliament.

Suga has faced criticism and nosediving support ratings over slow coronavirus measures and holding the Olympics despite the public’s health concerns.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kyodo News via AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, arrives for a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September. (Kyodo News via AP)
