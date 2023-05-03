Report: Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson

Carlson wrote about his conflicting emotions in watching the fight, which he described as “three against one, at least.”

“Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously,” he wrote, according to the Times. “It’s not how white men fight.”

“I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed,” Carlson wrote, after admitting part of him was rooting for the attackers. “If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

Before his ouster last month, Carlson was Fox's top-rated host. He drew controversy for supporting theories such as the idea that immigrants are being admitted to the U.S to "replace" people born here. Critics have called that white supremacy, an accusation he has denied.

Messages sent Wednesday to Carlson and his attorney seeking comment were not immediately returned.