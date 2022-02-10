Hamburger icon
Report: Russian skate star tested positive for banned drug

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Nation & World
By DAVE SKRETTA and GRAHAM DUNBAR, Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
Olympic figure skating favorite Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, the Russian newspaper RBC reported, putting in jeopardy the team gold medal that she helped win earlier this week

BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women's figure skating, practiced Thursday, hours after reports that she tested positive for a banned substance.

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported.

The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last month in Estonia, a performance that solidified her status as the leader of Russia's “quad squad” of elite women's figure skaters headed to Beijing.

It’s unclear if Russia is appealing or fighting the result. Her appearance at practice implies that the federation isn't accepting the ruling.

A positive test could cost Russia the gold medal from the team competition and threaten Valieva's chance to win the individual competition that starts Tuesday. She is the heavy favorite.

The drug detected, trimetazidine, is a metabolic agent that helps prevent angina attacks and treats vertigo, according to the European Union’s medicines agency. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can help endurance and increase blood flow efficiency.

