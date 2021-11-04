Report: Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny

Watson was the Suns' coach for all or part of three seasons before being fired three games into the 2017-18 season.

The report also details a story about how Sarver passed around a picture of his wife in a Suns bikini to employees. The report says more than a dozen employees also said Sarver had a history of “making lewd comments in all-staff meetings."

In ESPN's report, Sarver denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team.

Sarver has owned the Suns since 2004. The 59-year-old Phoenix businessman also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

The Suns are coming off one of the most successful seasons in their history, making the NBA Finals with stars Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton before losing in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns have made the Finals three times, in 1976, 1993 and 2021, but have never won a championship.

