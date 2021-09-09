Report: Taliban has banned women's sports in Afghanistan

“Excluding women from sport at any level is unacceptable,” Colbeck said in a statement. “We urge international sport authorities, including the International Cricket Council, to take a stand against this appalling ruling."

Players from Afghanistan's women's soccer team are among dozens of athletes given visas to live in Australia and have been undergoing quarantine in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan stacked with veterans of their hard-line rule from the 1990s and the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition.

A policy statement accompanying the Cabinet announcement sought to allay fears of Afghanistan’s neighbors and the rest of the world, but was unlikely to calm the fears of women, who didn’t get a single post.

The statement spoke of protecting the rights of minorities and the underprivileged, and it promised education “to all countrymen within the framework of Sharia.” Women were not mentioned in the three-page statement.

Last Saturday, Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air to end a protest march in Kabul by women demanding equal rights.

