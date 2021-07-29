Report: UK could hit 40 Celsius soon due to climate change

Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said the world was already seeing extreme heat as a result of warming of 1.1 to 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“We’re likely to see 40 Celsius in the U.K., although we have never seen those kinds of temperatures (before),” Bentley said. “As we hit 1.5 Celsius of global warming, that’s going to not just become something that we see once or twice, it’ll start to become something that we see on a much more regular basis.”

Met Office climate scientist Mike Kendon, the report’s lead author, said the figures indicated a new normal for the U.K, a country famous for its fickle weather.

“In seven out of the last 10 years, we’ve seen temperatures of 34 C in the U.K. compared to seven out of the previous 50 years before that,” he said. “So this is an indication of the fact that our baseline of our climate is changing, and what we regard as normal is changing.”

___

Read more of AP's climate change coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change