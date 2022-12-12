Report uncovers widespread racism at Dutch foreign ministry

In a letter to lawmakers, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said it was “extra painful” to find racism at his ministry, “because every form of discrimination is prohibited and we advocate internationally for justice.” He said the ministry “will do everything we can to eliminate racism within our own organization.”

In 2020, amid the global reckoning with racism following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States, Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that racism was a problem in the Netherlands, a nation that has long considered itself a bastion of tolerance.

“There are also people living in the Netherlands who in that regard feel that they don’t fully fit in, that they can’t play a full role in this society,” he said at the time. “That is also a Dutch problem. There is racism here, too. There is discrimination here, too.”

Hoekstra said his ministry would adopt recommendations laid out in the report to tackle racism and make it easier for staff to report incidents.

“We stand for a ministry in which every member of staff is respected and valued,” he wrote in his letter to parliament.