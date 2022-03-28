Report: Venezuelan army collaborated with Colombian rebels

The report published on Monday by Human Rights Watch says that in January a truce ended between the National Liberation Army, or ELN, and another rebel organization known as the Joint Eastern Command, leading to clashes, abductions and assassinations of civilians that forced more than 3,300 people to flee their homes in the Venezuelan state of Apure. In the Colombian province of Arauca, more than 3,800 people were displaced.

Human Rights Watch says that it visited Arauca in February and spoke to humanitarian workers and refugees from Apure, who said that they witnessed how member of Venezuela’s National Guard entered villages with the ELN rebels and took people away in trucks. Witnesses told Human Rights Watch that those who were snatched from their homes were accused of collaborating with the Joint Eastern Command.