Reports: Berlusconi hospitalized with respiratory problems

The 86-year-old three-time premier was in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, the clinic where he routinely receives care, LaPresse news agency, Sky TG24 and Corriere della Sera reported, without citing sources.

Berlusconi has had a series of health problems in recent years, most recently recovering from COVID-19 in 2020. He told reporters after being discharged from a 10-day hospital stay then that disease had been “insidious” and was the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced.