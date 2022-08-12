Reports: Ex-officer to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor case

The charges — most of which stem from the faulty drug warrant used to search Taylor’s home — are an effort to hold law enforcement accountable for the killing of the 26-year-old medical worker. One of the officers was acquitted of state charges.

Goodlett was expected to plead guilty — and testify against her colleagues — because she was charged by information rather than indicted, the Louisville newspaper reported.

The Justice Department is also conducting a non-criminal investigation of the Louisville Police Department. Announced last year, that probe is scrutinizing whether the department has a pattern of using excessive force and conducting unreasonable searches and seizures.

In the racial justice protests of 2020, Taylor's name was often shouted along with that of George Floyd, who was killed less than three months after Taylor by a Minneapolis police officer in a videotaped encounter that shocked the nation.