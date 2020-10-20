Reports: Germany issues warrants for Panama Papers lawyers

U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that law firm Mossack Fonseca conspired to circumvent American laws to maintain the wealth of its clients and conceal tax dollars owed to the IRS. They have alleged the scheme dates to 2000 and involved sham foundations and shell companies in Panama, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

Fonseca has said the firm, which closed in 2018, had no control over how its clients might use offshore vehicles created for them.

Both Mossack and Fonseca have Panamanian citizenship, NDR reported, and Panama does not extradite its own citizens so it is unclear whether either will ever be brought to Germany for trial.

Neither Mossack nor Fonseca responded to Sueddeutsche Zeitung's requests for comment, the newspaper reported.