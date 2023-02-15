X
Reports: Scottish leader Sturgeon to resign after 8 years

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
The BBC is reporting that Nicola Sturgeon will resign as first minister of Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as first minister of Scotland, the BBC reported Wednesday.

Sturgeon, who has led the country's devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years, is expected to give a news conference later at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh.

Her office declined to comment on the report.

Scotland’s leader has been under fire amid a controversy over a Scottish law that makes it easier for people to change their gender on official documents.

Scotland is part of the U.K. but, like Wales and Northern Ireland, has its own semi-autonomous government with broad powers over areas including health care.

