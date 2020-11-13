Reports: UK leader Johnson's top adviser leaves job for good

Nicknamed “Boris' brain,'' Cummings has also been the target of complaints from senior members of Johnson’s Conservative Party, who say that unelected advisers in the prime minister’s Downing Street office were effectively running the government, sidelining ministers and Parliament.

Bernard Jenkin, chairman of an influential committee of Conservative lawmakers, said Cummings’ resignation is an opportunity for Johnson to “reset how the government operates.”

“I would suggest there are three words that need to become the watchwords in Downing Street — they are respect, integrity and trust,” Jenkin told the BBC. “And certainly in the relationship between the Downing Street machine and the parliamentary party, there’s been a very strong sense that that has been lacking in recent months.”

Despite winning an 80-seat majority in last December’s general election, Johnson’s government has been forced into a series of embarrassing policy reversals in recent months, stoking criticism that Cummings was giving the prime minister bad advice.

In addition to his stance on lockdown, Johnson has backtracked on decisions to let the Chinese technology giant Huawei participate in building Britain’s new mobile phone network; one to use an algorithm to assign grades to students after annual tests were canceled due to the pandemic; and a third not to extend free meals to poor children when schools were closed as Britain faced rising unemployment due to the pandemic.

In a January blog post, Cummings called for changes in the way government works, claiming that the civil service didn’t have enough expertise in some fields. He infamously said “weirdos and misfits with odd skills” could help the government develop better policies.

In that post, Cummings said he wanted to make himself “largely redundant” within the next year.

In his Thursday interview with the BBC, Cummings said rumors that he had threatened to resign this week were untrue, but that “his position hasn’t changed since my January blog.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps downplayed Cummings’ departure, saying he has achieved many of the things he set out to do.

Cummings’ signature policy goal was Brexit — ensuring Britain’s departure from the EU — and that process is scheduled to be completed at the end of this year. More recently, he has taken the lead in rolling out mass testing to help control Britain's COVID-19 outbreak, and that program is now being rolled out.

“It’s always been good to have somebody in the room who sort of shakes things up, asks why, doesn’t take no for an answer,” Shapps said. “And that’s been very much the way Dominic Cummings has been able to bring his talents to No. 10, but he’s ready to move on.”

But Cummings has been criticized for creating an adversarial relationship between the prime minister’s office and those he thought stood in his way, including civil servants, the BBC and backbench lawmakers.

Jenkin said there has also been a breakdown in Johnson's government, with Johnson appointing inexperienced Cabinet ministers then dictating policies to them, rather than having ministers take responsibility for their departments.

Cummings’ departure is an opportunity to reshuffle the government and bring in more experienced ministers, Jenkin said.

“If you don’t have the corporate memory, well then history repeats itself and people make the same mistakes, or certainly mistakes that can be avoided,” Jenkin said.

___

Follow all AP stories on Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson' senior aid, Dominic Cummings, leaves his house in London, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Director of Communications Lee Cain resigned last night.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street with a box, in London, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Late Wednesday, Lee Cain announced he was quitting as director of communications, a move that has sparked speculation that Dominic Cummings, Johnson's top adviser, could soon leave, further weakening the pro-Brexit camp. Both Cain and Cummings worked together on the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign that was largely fronted by Johnson. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok