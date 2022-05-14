'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

For months, the race for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat has been an expensive fight between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and Oz, who have spent millions of dollars attacking each other on television. Each has also faced questions about their ties to Pennsylvania. McCormick grew up in the state, while Oz went to medical school there and was married in Philadelphia.

But in the final days of the Republican primary, a third candidate — Barnette, a conservative commentator who has courted hard-line pro-Trump groups — has emerged. Trump himself has warned that Barnette's background hasn't been properly vetted.

With the election just days away, polls show a tight three-way race with a sizable number of undecided voters who could sway the results next week.

Oz has won Trump's endorsement in the Senate contest, although some Trump supporters continue to question his conservative credentials.

When asked to clarify his views on abortion in the Saturday interview, Oz distanced himself from Trump's newly minted pick for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, a far-right conservative who has called abortion "the No. 1 issue." In a recent televised debate, Mastriano said he supports banning abortion from conception, with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother.

Oz described himself as “pro-life,” but said he would prefer an abortion ban in Pennsylvania that would include exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

“There are times when we disagree with other pro-life advocates,” Oz told the AP. “In my case, those disagreements often come about because, as a doctor, I've dealt with issues that threaten the life of the mother.”

Oz saved his most pointed criticism for Barnette, however, echoing Trump's concerns that her background hasn't been properly scrutinized. He lashed out at her previous comments on Islam, noting that she also has a history of anti-gay remarks.

“We know so little,” Oz said. “Every time she answers a question, she raises more questions. But I think it’s disqualifying to make Islamophobic and homophobic comments, not just for the general election, but the Republican primary as well.”

Associated Press writer Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pa., contributed to this report.

Caption Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with an attendee during a visits to a car show in Carlisle, Pa., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke