Republican Cox opens run for governor with ad hitting rival

The ad pairs a description of San Diego's soured real estate deal with a reference to Newsom's decision during the coronavirus pandemic to dine out with friends and lobbyists at an opulent Napa Valley restaurant, after telling residents to stay home and avoid social gatherings.

"Had enough of this?" Cox asks, suggesting his two competitors share a common bond in bad judgment and incompetence.

His announcement comes as recall organizers get closer to the 1.5 million petition signatures they need to qualify the proposal for the ballot. They have until mid-March to reach the threshold.

The recall field is just beginning to take shape, and more candidates are expected.

Cox's entry into the race highlights a risk for Republicans trying to oust Newsom. Multiple candidates could divide the vote, diminishing their chances to succeed Newsom if he ends up being recalled.

Cox won 38% of the vote in his 2018 campaign against Newsom. He highlighted the state's high cost of living, and blamed Sacramento's dominant Democrats for failing to keep those costs at bay.

The 65-year-old attorney became a multimillionaire while moving through a series of professions — accountant, part-owner of a potato chip company, investment manager and real estate magnate — before turning to politics.

Starting in 2000, he ran for the U.S. House and twice for the U.S. Senate in Illinois, but fell short in crowded Republican primaries, and was a presidential candidate in 2008.