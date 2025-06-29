Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina won't seek reelection after opposing Trump's bill

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” he said in a lengthy statement.

“Sometimes those bipartisan initiatives got me into trouble with my own party, but I wouldn’t have changed a single one."

Trump, in social posts, had berated Tillis for being one of two Republican senators who voted on Saturday night against advancing the massive bill.

The Republican president accused Tillis of seeking publicity with his "no" vote and threatened to campaign against him. The Republican president also accused Tillis off doing nothing to help his constituents after last year's devastating floods.

“Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER,” Trump wrote.

Tillis won election to the Senate in 2014; he was up for a third term in 2026.