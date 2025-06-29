Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina won't seek reelection after opposing Trump's bill

FILE - Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Sunday he will not seek reelection, a day after announcing his opposition to President Donald Trump’s tax breaks and spending cuts package because of its reductions to health care programs.

Tillis said he was proud of his career in public service but acknowledged the difficult political environment for those who buck their party and go it alone.

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” he said in a lengthy statement.

“Sometimes those bipartisan initiatives got me into trouble with my own party, but I wouldn’t have changed a single one."

Trump, in social posts, had berated Tillis for being one of two Republican senators who voted on Saturday night against advancing the massive bill.

The Republican president accused Tillis of seeking publicity with his "no" vote and threatened to campaign against him. The Republican president also accused Tillis off doing nothing to help his constituents after last year's devastating floods.

“Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER,” Trump wrote.

Tillis won election to the Senate in 2014; he was up for a third term in 2026.

FILE - Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., walks to the chamber as senators arrive for votes and policy meetings, at the Capitol in Washington, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

