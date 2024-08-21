Rescue crews unload body bag in Sicily port as search continues after yacht sinking

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — Divers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily recovered at least one body Wednesday, as the search continued for more missing passengers and questions intensified about why the sailboat sank so quickly.

Divers and rescue crews unloaded a body bag from one of the rescue vessels that pulled into port at Porticello. The discovery confirmed that the operation to search the wreckage on the seabed 50 meters (165 feet) underwater was a recovery one, not a rescue.