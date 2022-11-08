Italy allows more migrants off rescue ships, standoff eases

“Our goal is to defend legality, security and the dignity of every person. for this we need to stop illegal immigration, and avoid new deaths in the sea and fight human trafficking,'' she said in a Facebook post.

Doctors without Borders, which operates the Geo Barents, said the disembarkation of the remaining 214 migrants on board was “a great relief after weeks of waiting.”

With its Ocean Viking rescue ship still in open seas 18 days after its first rescue, the European aid group SOS Mediteranee appealed to France for a safe port, saying the situation on the ship has reached “a critical limit.” Italian authorities have ignored repeated requests for a port.

“We are facing very severe consequences, including risks of loss of lives,'' Xavier Lauth, the group's director of operations. “Physical and psychological well-being of survivors and crew have been exhausted by over two weeks of blockage at sea. It is now a humanitarian emergency.”

Italy's interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, laid the groundwork to close Italian ports to humanitarian rescue ships by drafting measures contending that two aid groups — SOS Humanity and SOS Mediteranee — were violating procedures by not properly coordinating their rescues.

SOS Humanity, which is also based in Germany, confirmed Tuesday that the 35 people remaining on board its ship following the vetting process and submitted requests for fast-tracked political asylum through a court in Catania. It said the condition of the people on the Humanity 1 was deteriorating daily, and that some had started a hunger strike.

In desperation, two Syrian men jumped into the sea from one of the ships, the Geo Berents, on Monday, and a third went in after to try to save them, said Doctors Without Borders, which operates the ship.

___

Nicole Winfield contributed from Rome.

___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Credit: Massimo Di Nonno Credit: Massimo Di Nonno

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Credit: Massimo Di Nonno Credit: Massimo Di Nonno

Credit: Massimo Di Nonno Credit: Massimo Di Nonno

Credit: Massimo Di Nonno Credit: Massimo Di Nonno

Credit: Massimo Di Nonno Credit: Massimo Di Nonno

Credit: Massimo Di Nonno Credit: Massimo Di Nonno

Credit: Massimo Di Nonno Credit: Massimo Di Nonno

Credit: Valeria Ferraro Credit: Valeria Ferraro