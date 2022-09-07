Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

The team looking after Paradon said an initial examination found infection in his lungs, but are waiting for full laboratory results to determine the exact cause of death.

“While we can’t save Paradon’s life, we have learnt a lot from it. Not many people have cared for Irrawaddy dolphins, let alone a calf. Everything we have done in a month of caring for him are all lessons learned for us, from its behavior, its food intake, and even its sickness,” said Oranee.

Irrawaddy dolphins, considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, are found in the shallow coastal waters of South and Southeast Asia and in three rivers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia. Their survival is threatened by habitat loss, pollution and fishing, when dolphins are caught unintentionally with other species.

Officials from the marine research center believe around 400 Irrawaddy dolphins remain along the country’s eastern coast bordering Cambodia.

Combined Shape Caption Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Irrawaddy dolphin calf was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shore when fishermen found him last month. The calf was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as "brotherly burden," because those involved knew from day one that saving his life would be no easy task. But the baby seems to be on the road to recovery. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Combined Shape Caption Veterinary Thanaphan Chomchuen takes care of a baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Irrawaddy dolphin calf was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shore when fishermen found him last month. The calf was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as "brotherly burden," because those involved knew from day one that saving his life would be no easy task. But the baby seems to be on the road to recovery. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Combined Shape Caption A baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon swims at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Irrawaddy dolphin calf was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shore when fishermen found him last month. The calf was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as "brotherly burden," because those involved knew from day one that saving his life would be no easy task. But the baby seems to be on the road to recovery. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit