dayton-daily-news logo
X

Rescuers find no more survivors at scene of Jersey fire

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Rescuers searching the scene of an explosion at an apartment building on the English Channel island of Jersey say they expect to recover more bodies after three people were confirmed dead

LONDON (AP) — Rescuers searching the scene of an explosion at an apartment building on the English Channel island of Jersey said Sunday they expected to recover more bodies after three people were confirmed dead. Around a dozen people are still missing.

Robin Smith, chief of Jersey Police, said specialist teams were continuing a painstaking search of the area in St. Helier, the island's capital, and warned it was likely to be weeks before investigations are completed.

A blast destroyed a three-story apartment block at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. Smith said the fire was “likely” caused by a gas explosion but it has not yet been confirmed.

Smith said the fire service had been called to the area the night before after residents reported smelling gas. He said police would investigate “whether or not there was a safety issue” with natural gas lines.

Authorities said Sunday that the search mission was now a “recovery operation” and they no longer expect to find anyone alive.

Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, is a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom located off the coast of northern France in the English Channel.

Gas supplier Island Energy said it is working with the fire service to “understand exactly what has happened”.

Credit: Aaron Chown

Credit: Aaron Chown

In Other News
1
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
2
Holdener beats Shiffrin for 2nd World Cup slalom win
3
Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody
4
England looks to future after latest World Cup heartbreak
5
With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top