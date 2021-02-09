Rescuers look for survivors of Indian glacier disaster

The power of the roaring wall of water was first noticed by residents of multiple villages perched on the valley slopes.

Rajeev Semwal heard a sound similar to rumbling clouds and then watched the usually blue waters of the Alaknanda turn muddy.

“I understood disaster had indeed struck,” said Semwal, a resident of Tapovan village in Uttarakhand state where the power plant is located.

Semwal’s brother-in-law and younger brother both worked at the power plant. His younger brother was inside the tunnel that was flooded and has not been heard from since.

Most of the missing were people working on the two projects, part of many plants the government has been building on several rivers and their tributaries in the mountains of Uttarakhand state.

Rescuers said it was difficult to predict how long it would take to open the tunnel because of the heavy mud inside, but that they hoped to find people still alive.

“It’s a very big challenge, but we are trying our best and with full strength,” said Aditya Pratap Singh, deputy commandant of the National Disaster Response Force.

Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that rescue efforts were on a “war footing.” He said there was no danger of flooding in low-lying areas of the region.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region is prone to flash floods and landslides.

More than 6,000 people are believed to have been killed in floods in 2013 which were triggered by the heaviest monsoon rains in decades.

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel using heavy machinery to clear debris as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain) Credit: Rishabh R. Jain Credit: Rishabh R. Jain

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel using heavy machinery to clear debris as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain) Credit: Rishabh R. Jain Credit: Rishabh R. Jain

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel using heavy machinery to clear debris as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain) Credit: Rishabh R. Jain Credit: Rishabh R. Jain

This photograph provided by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel carry a dead body recovered from debris after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off Sunday morning, releasing water trapped behind it in Reni, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (National Disaster Response Force via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This combination of satellite images show Uttarakhand, India on Feb. 6, 2021, before a Himalayan glacier broke off, top, and on Feb. 7, 2021, after part of the western Himalayas in the Nanda Devi National Park snapped off Sunday morning. From the dust trail seen in the satellite images, top right on the bottom image, scientists deduced that a landslide and avalanche of were more likely the cause of the floods, rather than the initially suspected glacial lake burst, said Mohammad Farooq Azam, who studies glaciers at the Indian Institute of Technology at Indore and is working with a group of international experts to study the disaster. He said that the trial of dust was generated when the mass of rocks, boulders, ice and snow came crashing down a 2-kilometer (1.2 miles), near-vertical mountain slope on Sunday. What isn't clear still is the sequence of events: Whether the landslide induced an avalanche of ice and debris, or whether falling ice resulted in the landslide. Now scientists are now trying to figure of it the heat produced during this crash because of friction was enough to have melted the snow and ice to result in the flood waters, he added. (Planet Labs, Inc. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This Feb. 6, 2021 Satellite image released by Planet Labs, Inc., shows Uttarakhand, India, before part of a Himalayan glacier broke off. The disaster was set off when part of a glacier on Nanda Devi mountain snapped off Sunday morning. Scientists have gone to the site to investigate what caused the break and the flood — possibly an avalanche or a release of accumulated water. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide. (Planet Labs, Inc. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited