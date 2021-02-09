Rescuers look for survivors of Indian glacier flood disaster

The power of the roaring wall of water was first noticed by residents of multiple villages perched on the valley slopes.

Rajeev Semwal heard a sound similar to rumbling clouds and then watched the usually blue waters of Alaknanda turn muddy. “I understood disaster had indeed struck,” said Semwal, a resident of Tapovan village in Uttarakhand state where the power plant is located.

Semwal’s brother-in-law and younger brother both worked at the power plant. His younger brother was inside the tunnel that was flooded and has not been heard from since.

Most of the missing were people working on the two projects, part of many plants the government has been building on several rivers and their tributaries in the mountains of Uttarakhand state.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region is prone to flash floods and landslides.

More than 6,000 people are believed to have been killed in floods in 2013 which were triggered by the heaviest monsoon rains in decades.

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel using heavy machinery to clear debris as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain) Credit: Rishabh R. Jain Credit: Rishabh R. Jain

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel using heavy machinery to clear debris as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain) Credit: Rishabh R. Jain Credit: Rishabh R. Jain

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel using heavy machinery to clear debris as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain) Credit: Rishabh R. Jain Credit: Rishabh R. Jain

This photograph provided by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel carry a dead body recovered from debris after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off Sunday morning, releasing water trapped behind it in Reni, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (National Disaster Response Force via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Activists of Socialist Unity Center of India (SUCI) light candles in Ahmedabad, India, for the victims of glacier flooding in the northern state of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Rescuers were working Monday to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

Activists of Socialist Unity Center of India (SUCI) light candles in Ahmedabad, India, for the victims of glacier flooding in the northern state of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Rescuers were working Monday to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

This photograph provided by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel search for more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (National Disaster Response Force via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows ITBP personnel using machinery to clear debris as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A hydro project vehicle is seen stuck in slash and mud at Reni village in the Tapovan area of ​​Chamoli district, in Indian state of Uttrakhund, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. Rescuers were working Monday to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Rescuers leave on a boat to search for bodies in the downstream of Alaknanda River in Rudraprayag, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police have been taking part in search-and-rescue operations after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain) Credit: Rishabh R. Jain Credit: Rishabh R. Jain

This grab from video provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows ITBP personnel using machinery to clear muck as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows ITBP personnel using machinery to clear muck as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited