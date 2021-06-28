Rescuers: Survivors could still be inside collapsed building

“We have been able to tunnel through the building,” Alvarez added. “This is a frantic search to seek that hope, that miracle, to see who we can bring out of this building alive."

Others who have seen the wreckage up close were daunted by the task ahead. Alfredo Lopez, who lived with his wife in a sixth-floor corner apartment and narrowly escaped, said he finds it hard to believe anyone is alive in the rubble.

"If you saw what I saw: nothingness. And then, you go over there and you see, like, all the rubble. How can somebody survive that?” Lopez told The Associated Press.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, head of a humanitarian delegation from Israel that includes several search-and-rescue experts, said professionals have told him of cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or more.

“So don’t lose hope, that’s what I would say,” he said.

Some families had hoped their visit to the site near the 12-story building would enable them to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried inside the pile. As they returned to a nearby hotel, several paused to embrace as they got off the bus. Others walked slowly with arms around each other back to the hotel entrance.

“We are just waiting for answers. That’s what we want,” said Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building. “It’s hard to go through these long days and we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”

The building collapsed just days before a deadline for condo owners to start making steep payments toward more than $9 million in repairs that had been recommended nearly three years earlier, in a report that warned of "major structural damage."

Authorities on Sunday identified the additional four people who have been recovered as Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, and his wife, Christina Beatriz Elvira Oliwkowicz, 74; and Ana Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermudez, 26. The number of people left unaccounted for was 152.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah explained that conditions at the site have frustrated crews looking for survivors. Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said his team must move slowly and methodically.

“The debris field is scattered throughout, and it’s compact, extremely compact,” he said, noting that teams must stabilize and shore up debris as they go.

“We can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible,” he said.

Among the tools rescuers used was a microwave radar device developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and the Department of Homeland Security that “sees” through up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of solid concrete, according to Adrian Garulay, CEO of Spec Ops Group, which sells them. The suitcase-size device can detect human respiration and heartbeats and was being deployed Sunday by a seven-member search-and-rescue team from Mexico’s Jewish community.

Six to eight teams are actively searching the pile at any given time, with hundreds of team members on standby ready to rotate in. Teams have worked around the clock since Thursday, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Crews spent Saturday night digging a trench that stretches 125 feet long, 20 feet across and 40 feet deep (38 meters long, 6 meters across and 12 meters deep), which, she said, allowed them to find more bodies and human remains.

Earl Tilton, who runs a search-and-rescue consulting firm in North Carolina, said rushing into the rubble without careful planning and execution could injure or kill rescuers and the people they are trying to save.

“Moving the wrong piece of debris at the wrong time could cause it to fall” on workers and crush them, he said.

But Tilton agreed that families were not wrong to hold out hope. During past urban rescues, he said, rescuers have found survivors as long as a week past the initial catastrophe.

___

Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami, Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee, Florida; Julie Walker in New York and others from around the United States contributed to this report.

This aerial image shows an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed on Thursday, with many people still unaccounted for, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A churchgoer prays during Sunday mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Miami Beach, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. The feeling in the church, just a few blocks from where rescuers continued to dig for survivors through the rubble of a partially collapsed building at Champlain Towers South, was solemn, with people filtering in and out for the early masses. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A shrine is setup outside St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021, near the collapsed building for people still missing or dead. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A memorial wall of flowers and photos stands at the intersection of 88th Street and Harding Avenue near the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., near Miami, on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Emily MIchot Credit: Emily MIchot

In this Sunday, June 27, 2021 photo, family and friends prepare to board a Miami-Dade Metro Bus to be taken back to the "reunification center" after visiting the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo on the fourth day in the Surfside community of Miami Beach, Fla. The 12-story oceanfront tower fell on Thursday, June 24, trapping an unknown number of people. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Daniel A. Varela Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

In this Sunday, June 27, 2021 photo, family members of victims return from visiting the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in the Surfside community of Miami Beach, Fla. The 12-story oceanfront tower fell on Thursday, June 24, trapping an unknown number of people. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Charles Trainor Jr. Credit: Charles Trainor Jr.

Search and rescue personnel look for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble with their dogs at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

This aerial image shows an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed three days earlier, resulting in fatalities and many people still unaccounted for, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert