Research monkey shortage undermines US readiness, panel says

The panel also called for more development of alternatives to monkey testing — and in the meantime urged better scientific collaboration to make the best use of each research animal.

“If the U.S. is to produce high-impact biomedical research and have a research infrastructure capable of responding to the next public health crisis, now is the time to strengthen the systems we need for nonhuman primate research,” said committee chairman Dr. Kenneth Ramos of Texas A&M University.

Use of animals in biomedical research, especially nonhuman primates, is controversial. Under pressure, the NIH already retired chimpanzees, humans’ closest relatives, from invasive research but has maintained there’s still need for monkeys. Nonhuman primates represent 0.5% of all the animals used in biomedical research in the U.S., the report said.

In a survey of NIH-supported researchers, the National Academies panel found 64% reported challenges in getting nonhuman primates required for their work, including increased wait times and cost. In 2021, the National Primate Research Centers had such a shortage of monkeys never used in previous studies that it couldn’t meet two-thirds of researcher requests, the report said.

