Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal

But the pledges still fall short and have to be further revised going forward, he said.

“We have to halve global emissions in the next 10 years," he said.

Asked whether the more ambitious goal of 1.5 C is still within reach, Hoehne said it was technically and politically feasible.

Germany has invited about 40 countries to a virtual meeting this week to discuss further international efforts to curb global warming, ahead of a U.N. summit in Glasgow in November.

Germany's top court last week ordered the government to set clearer goals for emissions reduction after 2030.