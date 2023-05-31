Researchers link death in gene-editing study to a virus used to deliver the treatment, not CRISPR

In a statement, Rich Horgan thanked the research team led by the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and Yale University for a “thorough, comprehensive” investigation that provided valuable insights. He added, “On a personal note, this study is another important step toward honoring Terry’s legacy and his commitment, as well as our entire family’s, to the rare disease community.”

The therapy Horgan got aimed to use CRISPR to increase a form of the dystrophin protein. The process began with suppressing Horgan's immune system to prepare his body for the therapy, which was delivered by IV with "a high dose" of what's known as an adeno-associated viral vector, or AAV, according to Cure Rare Disease.

But Horgan soon began experiencing problems, went into cardiac arrest six days after the treatment and died two days later from organ failure and brain damage. Because of the timing of symptoms, and the fact researchers could find little of a gene-editing enzyme in his body, they concluded that the therapy hadn't been activated yet.

This isn’t the first time viral vectors have been implicated in a gene therapy trial death. In a major setback for the field, 18-year-old Jesse Gelsinger died in 1999 during a study aimed at combatting his rare metabolic disease. Scientists later learned that his immune system overreacted to the virus used to carry the treatment. The virus used in Horgan's trial is considered safer but it is not without problems.

“People have been trying to make safer vectors … but they still remain challenging,” said Arthur Caplan, a medical ethicist at New York University who was not involved in the study but has followed the case closely. “We don’t really understand why some people run into trouble and others don’t. We don’t know whether it’s their underlying disease, some co-morbidity, or some strange immunology.”

Rich Horgan said they plan to submit the study to a peer-reviewed journal. Meanwhile, Cure Rare Disease said it will use alternative viruses for the other treatments it is trying to develop.

Dr. Terence Flotte, dean of the UMass medical school and senior author of the study, said he hopes it leads “to further research into how to identify subsets of patients who might be prone to severe, unexpected reactions like this.”

