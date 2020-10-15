Residente signs with Sony Music to create TV, films and more

“I don’t want to say that I find it easier, because you have to write much more — I already have about 50 pages written for the movie — but I don’t have that limitation” anymore, he added, noting that although he won’t stop making music, he will be more focused on this new venture at the moment. “We have so many projects,” he said.

1868 Studios takes its name from the Grito de Lares (Cry of Lares,) the first major revolt against Spanish rule in Puerto Rico on September 23, 1868. “It is the only day that Puerto Rico has been independent, for eight hours,” Residente noted.

The winner of four Grammys and 25 Latin Grammys combined — as a solo artist and with his former duo Calle 13 — studied fine arts in Puerto Rico and has helmed videos for many of his songs, including this year’s “Antes que el Mundo se Acabe” and “René.” He recently received four new nominations for the Latin Grammys, including in the record of the year and song of the year categories for the latter. The ceremony will be held on Nov. 9.

