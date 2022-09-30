Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August

Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after it fell 0.2% in July, the Commerce Department said Friday. The government's report also showed that an inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve rose 0.3% last month, faster than July.

The figures suggest that the economy is showing some resilience despite sharply rising interest rates, violent swings in the stock market, high inflation, and slower growth. On Thursday the government confirmed that the economy shrank in the first six months of the year. Yet it also revised up inflation-adjusted consumer spending growth to an annual rate of 2% in the April-June quarter.